"Rohit Sharma contributed lot to Indian cricket": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Hitman's Test retirement

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla applauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, stating that he has contributed significantly to Indian cricket.

"Rohit Sharma has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. He has taken the decision to retire from Test cricket. Our policy is that taking retirement from any format of the game depends entirely on the player. We never pressurise anyone or ask them to retire. He has taken the decision himself. He must have thought it through. We welcome his decision and appreciate his contribution," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

"He has led the Indian Test team very well. He has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. We will always remember his hard work. He has also said that he will keep playing one day. It is a good thing. I think he is a very good player. He still has a lot of cricket in him and a lot of strength."

Shukla also said that the decision on who will be the next Test captain will be made by the selectors after the IPL.

"We cannot say it now. It is up to the selectors who will be the captain. The selectors will think about it and decide who will be the captain. It will be decided after the IPL," he added.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.As a leader in the longest format, Rohit captained India in 24 Test matches, winning 12 and losing 9.

Although he faced criticism for India's performance during the recent tour of Australia, where India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Final, he did guide the team to the final of the 2023 edition at The Oval.While stepping away from the oldest format, Rohit confirmed that he will continue to be available for selection in One Day Internationals, where he remains a vital part of India's setup.

The departure of Rohit from Test cricket marks the end of an era, as Indian cricket bids farewell to one of its most elegant stroke-makers in whites.

