Rohit Sharma dethrones Babar Azam to move to second spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Dubai [UAE], August 13 : Australia's power-hitter Tim David and South Africa's swashbuckler Dewald Brevis made massive gains in the ICC T20I rankings. On the other hand, Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam dropped to number three, allowing India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma to occupy the second spot.

David, who is the leading run-scorer after the two fixtures against South Africa, jumped six spots to achieve a new career-high 10th position in the Men's T20I Batting Rankings. His compatriot Cameron Green also gained six spots to soar to 17th in the same list.

For South Africa, young Brevis blazed his way to the 21st spot after sitting outside the 100 rankings, courtesy of his record-shattering exploits in Darwin. He exploded with a rollicking 125* to help Proteas level the three-match series at 1-1.

With his maiden T20I ton, Brevis dazzled with the highest score posted by a player for South Africa, in his ninth appearance for his nation in the format. His fellow teammate Tristan Stubbs jumped 12 spots to equal 27th in the T20I batters list.

In the T20I Bowling rankings, Australia's Josh Hazlewood moved up three spots to 20th. Meanwhile, South Africa speedsters Kagiso Rabada progressed 15 places to equal 44th and Lungi Ngidi jumped 14 rungs to 50th in the same standings.

Coming to the Men's Test rankings, a host of New Zealand players savoured success following their commanding 2-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe away from home.

Experienced quick Matt Henry was adjudged the Player of the Series after he scythed 16 wickets at a sheer average of 9.12. He leapfrogged to his new career-high rating and improved one place to third overall in the Test Bowling Rankings, forcing Australia captain Pat Cummins to slip to number four.

In the batters category, Rachin Ravindra (up 15 places to 23rd), Devon Conway (up seven spots to 37th) and Henry Nicholls (up six rungs to 47th) were rewarded for their clinical outing in Zimbabwe.

In the ODI list, Pakistan's top order star Babar slipped to the third spot in the batters' standings after his underwhelming show against the West Indies. Babar, known for his refined technique, struck 56 runs across three matches at 18.66.

In the ODI Bowling Rankings, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie jumped five spots to 12th after picking up a wicket in each of the first two matches of the series. His teammate and Caribbean side's pace spearhead Jayden Seales progressed 24 places to 33rd. Meanwhile, Pakistan's frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed moved up three rungs to 54th.

