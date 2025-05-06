Rohit Sharma Dismissed for 7 by Arshad Khan in MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was dismissed for seven by Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan in their IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Sharma mistimed a shot while attempting to clear mid-off and was caught by Prasidh Krishna inside the 30-yard circle. This was a rare failure for the 38-year-old, who had been in good form in recent matches. Sharma had scored half-centuries in three of the last five games, recovering from a tough start to the season.

It was the third time this season that Sharma was dismissed by a left-arm seamer. He was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in MI's tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and for 17 by Yash Dayal in MI's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 7.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field first. GT made one change to their side that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 2. Arshad Khan replaced Washington Sundar, who was included in the Impact Players list alongside Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Kagiso Rabada, who had recently returned from a provisional suspension, was not included in the playing XI or the Impact Players list.