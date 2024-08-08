Rohit Sharma emphasizes importance of domestic cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 8 : In a strong reaffirmation of the value of domestic cricket, Team India captain Rohit Sharma has underscored the importance of tournaments like the Ranji Trophy in the selection process of the national Test team.

Speaking after India's recent 2-0 ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in Colombo, Rohit highlighted that despite the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), traditional domestic competitions remain crucial for nurturing talent.

Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that while the IPL is a significant platform, its prominence has not overshadowed the value of India's domestic cricket structure.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that players who are available participate in the Ranji Trophy. Domestic cricket forms the backbone of our international cricket. Many of the players currently representing the country have risen through the ranks by playing domestic cricket, making it crucial for everyone. We aim to keep it competitive," he said.

India's performance against Sri Lanka saw the team struggle notably against spin, leading to batting collapse, in all three games in the post-match press conference, Rohit addressed the issue and reiterated the importance of domestic tournaments in preparing players for international challenges.

"When selecting players for Test and ODI cricket, much of the discussion revolves around who is performing well in the Ranji Trophy, the one-day format and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," he explained.

While the IPL has undoubtedly contributed to the rise of several cricketing stars, it has also sparked debate about its impact on Indian cricket. However, Rohit clarified that both the IPL and domestic tournaments play vital roles.

"The IPL has its own stature and presents different challenges, but it is all part of Indian cricket, and players excelling in any of these tournaments will eventually be recognized," he noted.

Rohit also addressed India's poor batting display in the series particularly against the Sri Lankan spinners.

He dismissed the notion that playing on turning tracks was an acceptable excuse for their failures.

"Playing spin on slow pitches should not be an excuse. We all play on these kind of surfaces. It is about having a clear game plan and executing it well," Sharma said.

Rohit remained the leading run-getter in the three-match ODI series, with 157 runs at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.4. No other batter from either side totalled 100 runs in the series.

