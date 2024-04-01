Rohit Sharma equals Dinesh Karthik for unwanted record of most ducks in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Flamboyant Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma on Monday equalled the unwanted record for most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the first over of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit edged one to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson in Trent Boult's over, his 17th duck in IPL history, levelling the dubious record held by Dinesh Karthik.

Rohit's record of 17 ducks is followed by Glenn Maxwell, Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who all got out on ducks 15 times.

Coming to the match, relentless spells from Trent Boult, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped apart Mumbai Indians' (MI) batting order, helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict MI to 125/9 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Chahal and Boult bowled their heart out against Mumbai, bagging three wickets each, while Nandre Burger returned with two scalps. Captain Hardik Pandya scored the highest for the MI with 34 off 21 deliveries while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers absolutely bossed Mumbai batters as Pandya-led Mumbai's homecoming did not go according to their plan so far as the team posted their lowest total in their IPL.

