Rohit Sharma, Former Rajasthan Cricketer, Dies of Liver Ailment

Former Rajasthan player Rohit Sharma passed away at 40. He was admitted to hospital and was undergoing treatment for liver related issues. He was an aggressive batter and even bowled leg-spin.

He represented Rajasthan in 7 first-class games, 28 List A matches and 4 T20Is.Rohit Sharma scored 1147 runs and took 7 wickets in his career. He was involved in coaching with RS Cricket Academy owned by him. He made his debut for Rajasthan in a Ranji Trophy match against Services in 2004 and played his last game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2014.