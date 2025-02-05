Rohit Sharma Gives BIG Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI and ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has provided a major update on the fitness of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit confirmed that Bumrah’s availability for the final ODI against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain.

Bumrah, who suffered a back injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia, has not bowled in the second innings of the Sydney Test. According to reports, he is expected to miss both the ODI series and the Champions Trophy. Rohit stated that Bumrah’s fitness will be assessed based on his reports.

“We are waiting for his reports. Once we get them, we will have clarity on his availability. I don’t know whether he will play the last ODI or not,” Rohit told reporters.

Meanwhile, Rohit also discussed plans for Varun Chakravarthy. The spinner has been added to India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. Rohit confirmed that Chakravarthy is in contention for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy squad.

“He is a different bowler. I know he has been successful in T20Is but he brings something different in his bowling. We wanted to have an option and he will get a chance in the ODI series against England,” said Rohit. “We haven’t yet thought about his participation in the Champions Trophy, but he is in contention to travel to Dubai.”