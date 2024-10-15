Rohit Sharma Gives MAJOR Update on Mohammed Shami's Fitness Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Series

Team India captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday that fast bowler Mohammed Shami will not be rushed back into international cricket for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia.

Rohit Sharma said, "it's difficult to make a call on Mohammad Shami for the Australia series. He had a swelling in his knees. That put him back a little bit and had to start again. He's at the NCA, we don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia, but fingers crossed". pic.twitter.com/nitQF2HHQX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2024

Shami has been sidelined since India's defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19, during which he underwent ankle surgery. He is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit confirmed Shami's injury status, stating that the pacer recently experienced swelling in his knees, which may delay his return to the Indian team. "To be honest, right now, it's pretty difficult for us to make a call on him, whether he'll be fit for this series or the Australia series. He recently had swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit told reporters before the first Test against New Zealand.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 percent, but that swelling put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, working with the physios and doctors," he added.

Despite the challenges, Shami remains optimistic about being ready for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). He recently criticized some Indian media reports claiming he was ruled out of the BGT 2024 due to his latest injury. However, the reports may prove accurate when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors name the Indian Test squad for the Australia tour next month.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed; we want him to be 100 percent fit. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia. That is not going to be the right decision for us," Rohit said. "It's quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best; it is not ideal."

The BGT 2024-25 will be the first series consisting of five Tests between Australia and India, who have held the trophy since the 2008-09 season.