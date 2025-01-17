Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Seen Practicing Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were spotted practicing together in Navi Mumbai ahead of the upcoming cricket season. A video of the duo practicing at Reliance Cricket Stadium in Ghansoli has gone viral on social media. In a video, Sharma was spotted batting, while Pandya was seen bowling in the nets.

Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya Practicing together ahead of Champions Trophy



Both players are expected to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sharma and Pandya were also part of the Indian team in the 2017 edition of the tournament. Sharma was also part of the victorious team in the 2013 Champions Trophy, which helped India secure a place in the final.

The squads for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy have been announced by six of the eight participating nations. India and host nation Pakistan are the only two teams yet to announce their squads. India has, however, revealed its squad for the upcoming T20I series against England, which includes Pandya.