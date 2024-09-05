Rohit Sharma Hits the Gym at MCA's Renovated Facility Ahead of India-Bangladesh Test Series (See Pics)

Mumbai, Sept. 5, 2024 — Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted working out at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) newly renovated gym on Thursday, as he readies for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The veteran opener has been intensifying his fitness regime ahead of the crucial Test season.

We're thrilled to share a glimpse of the first person to use our newly renovated gym for a workout: our captain, 𝓡𝓸𝓱𝓲𝓽 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪! 💪🏽🇮🇳



A new era of fitness begins with him leading the way! 🏋️‍♂️✨#MCA#Mumbai#Cricket#Wankhede#BCCI | @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/LhJqa3FiiF — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) September 5, 2024

The MCA shared images of Sharma training in the revamped facility on its official X account. The board noted that Sharma was the first to use the new gym, with a post stating: “We're thrilled to share a glimpse of the first person to use our newly renovated gym for a workout: our captain, 𝓡𝓸𝓱𝓲𝓽 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪! A new era of fitness begins with him leading the way!”

Sharma, who was last seen in action during India's ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, was a key performer with scores of 58, 64, and 35. The ODI series ended in a tie, with Sri Lanka winning the remaining matches to secure their first ODI series victory over India in 27 years.

The Test series between India and Bangladesh will start on September 19 in Chennai, with the second Test scheduled to begin on September 27 in Kanpur.