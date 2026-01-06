Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets in Mumbai Ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI Series (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: Former India captain Rohit Sharma was seen training in the nets in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming three-match home ODI series against New Zealand. A video of Sharma’s net session surfaced on social media, showing the senior batter spending time in focused practice as he prepares for the series.

Rohit Sharma in the nets. pic.twitter.com/OsFnlwkg40 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 6, 2026

Sharma was last seen in action in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He returned to the 50-over domestic tournament after a gap of nearly seven years and featured in Mumbai’s first two matches of the season. The veteran opener made a strong start, scoring 155 off 94 balls against Sikkim. He reached his century in just 62 balls, registering his fastest List A hundred. However, he could not continue the momentum in the next match and was dismissed for a golden duck against Uttarakhand.

The series will begin with the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, Jan. 11. The second match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Jan. 14, followed by the third and final ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Jan. 18.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘:



Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

IND vs NZ ODI Series Schedule