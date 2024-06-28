Rohit Sharma is a 'selfless captain' and 'plays for the team': Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], June 28 : After India's 68-run win over England in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar showered praise on Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma and said that he is a 'selfless captain' and plays for the team.

The India skipper Rohit Sharma played a stupendous knock in the first inning of the match. Rohit played a 57-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 146.15. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. However, his knock had to come to an end in the 14th over when Adil Rashid dismissed him.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib said that the Men in Blue deserve to win the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that the India skipper should end the tournament on a big note.

"Rohit Sharma has repeatedly said he wants to make an impact and win the trophy and so, deserves to win the cup. He is a big player, and it should end on a big note. He is a selfless captain, plays for the team and is a complete batter," Shoaib said.

The former cricketer revealed that he is rooting for Team India in the ongoing marquee event. Shoaib further added that he was 'hurt' when India failed to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

"I was always in favour of India winning the tournament. I was hurt last year when India could not win the World Cup as they should not have lost it because they deserved to win," he added.

Recapping India's previous match against England in the semi-final, Jos Buttler's side won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor