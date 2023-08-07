''Rohit Sharma is a support system for me,'' says Tilak Varma

Georgetown [Guyana], August 7 : Indian batter Tilak Varma, who scored 51 runs off 41 balls in the second T20I match in which West Indies defeated India by two wickets, in the post-match conference said that Rohit Sharma is a support system for him.

20-year-old Tilak Varma has been in great form in the recent two matches against West Indies. The debutant scored 39 runs off 22 balls in the first T20I and got a half-century in the second T20I on Sunday.

In the post-match press conference, Tilak Varma said, "Rohit Sharma is a support system for me. He helps me to improve my game, he guides me on how to perform in international matches.''

He added, ''I have been in constant touch with Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. I am more inspired by Rohit Sharma, he helps me learn a lot. He taught me a lot at Mumbai Indians.''

When asked about his celebration after scoring his half-century, Tilak Varma said, ''The celebration was for Rohit Sharma'a daughter Sammy (Samaira). I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her.''

The left-handed batsman said, ''International cricket is not easy. To stay in this you need to perform consistently and stay disciplined on and off the field. I believe, if I keep working on these things I will stay for longer. My performance in the 2023 IPL season has been a turning point in my life. I have carried that form in international cricket and continue to perform well.''

When asked about his relationship with coach Rahul Dravid, Varma said, ''I have been with Rahul Dravid Sir since the Under-18 Cricket World Cup. He always says to stick to your basics and spend more time at the crease.''

He added, ''When I was talking with Hardik Pandya, he told me that I have done well in the IPL and in the domestic cricket. Pandya said to carry the same form in international cricket as well. He always says to enjoy the game as much as possible.''

When asked about the match he said, ''The wicket was on the slower side... Our plan was to get 160, it was a decent target on this pitch. I believe we are 10 runs short of the target we wanted to achieve.''

Adding on Tilak Varma said, ''Nicholas Pooran batted really well, credit goes to him, and he pressured the bowlers. We knew that if we could get even one wicket that would turn the game in our favour because the wicket was slow, it was a bowling pitch. But cricket is a funny game, it keeps shifting sides.''

Varma also appreciated West Indies bowling, he said, ''They were bowling greatly. They were intelligent with their bowling, as they bowled slower balls, hard length bowls also the wind condition worked in their favour. Credit goes to them, West Indies bowled really well.''

