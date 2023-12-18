Rohit Sharma is 'tired of captaincy': Ex-Indian cricketer backs MI captaincy shift with Pandya's appointment

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The decision, while sparking debates in cricketing circles, has been termed as a strategic leadership transition by the MI management.

The announcement comes less than a month after MI successfully brought Pandya back to the squad in a historic deal. Pandya had previously led Gujarat Titans to a title triumph in their debut season, showcasing his leadership skills.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the decision, stating that the change in captaincy is a well-thought-out move for the benefit of the team. Gavaskar pointed out that Rohit Sharma's on-field contribution, especially with the bat, had seen a decline in the last two years. Despite Rohit's leadership, MI struggled to make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 and finished at the bottom of the points table in the previous season.

Gavaskar, while speaking on Star Sports, supported the decision, stating, "We shouldn't go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit's contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit. Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs."

"But we missed seeing the mojo in Rohit Sharma that we used to see in the previous few years. Maybe, he was a little tired because of playing continuous cricket, he was a little tired because of captaincy, leading India and the franchise," he added.

Former Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene supported the decision, emphasizing that the change in leadership is part of a process to ensure the team is future-ready. The trading window is set to reopen after the IPL 2024 auction, providing teams with an opportunity to make further adjustments to their squads.

Despite the change in captaincy, Rohit Sharma is expected to continue playing a crucial role for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season, ensuring a smooth transition. MI will look to bounce back from their recent struggles and aim for a strong performance in IPL 2024.

As opinions remain divided on this bold move, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of events in the upcoming IPL season, with the hope that the change in leadership will rejuvenate Mumbai Indians and bring them back to their winning ways.