Rohit Sharma issued three traffic challans for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has received three traffic challans for a high-speed drive from Mumbai to Pune in his blue Lamborghini, according to sources in the traffic department. The dashing opener chose to make a stylish entrance as he joined his team in Pune during the ongoing World Cup. He initially travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai via a Pawan Hans helicopter. After spending two days with his family, the skipper opted for a different mode of transport to reach Pune. Traffic authorities reported that Rohit Sharma, well-known for his love of speed, drove at astonishingly high velocities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, exceeding speeds of 200 km/h and even reaching 215 km/h at times. These breakneck speeds resulted in three online traffic challans being issued to his vehicle's number plate.

Speaking about Rohit’s reckless driving, a source from the traffic department said, “Indian captain driving at a high speed in the middle of a World Cup is not advisable. He should be travelling in a team bus with a police car with him.” However, this act of recklessness on a busy highway during the World Cup has raised concerns among cricket enthusiasts and traffic officials. Last year, Rohit's India teammate Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident on 30th December on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The India wicketkeeper's vehicle collided with a divider and caught fire. The 25-year-old was rescued from the wreckage by a passerby as the car was completely burnt down. The India wicketkeeper suffered cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. His scan reports showed his brain and spinal cord were not affected. Pant was flown out of Dehradun to Mumbai where he underwent surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.



