Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai squad ahead of Ranji Trophy's second phase

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Rohit Sharma has reunited with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, set to begin on January 23. On Tuesday, the team held a two-hour centre-wicket practice at the Wankhede Stadium and is expected to continue training throughout the week as they prepare for their sixth-round home match against Jammu and Kashmir, according to ESPNcricinfo.

While there's no official confirmation of Rohit's participation in the upcoming games, his decision to train with the squad, hints at the possibility of him being available for at least one of the two remaining fixtures. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is expected to announce the final squad later this week.

Rohit's return to first-class cricket coincides with mounting discussions about his future in Test cricket. At 37, he remains determined to continue in the longest format, despite stepping aside for India's XI in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this month.

Rohit's recent performances in red-ball cricket have raised questions. During the Australia tour, he managed only 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. This followed a lean patch at home in the 2023-24 season, where he averaged just 13.30 in ten innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Under his leadership, India suffered a historic 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand their first-ever at home in a series of three or more matches.

After the Sydney Test, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the importance of senior players participating in domestic first-class cricket to regain form and maintain competitiveness. While refraining from commenting on the Test futures of veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gambhir emphasized a careful approach to building a long-term roadmap for the team in red-ball cricket.

Gambhir said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "Look, it's too early to talk about it. The series has just got over. I think we still have five more months to plan where we want to head towards. But it's not the right moment right now for me to talk about that. Where are we going to be after five months?"

"A lot of things change in sport. Forms change. People change. Attitude change. Everything changes in sport. And we all know that five months is a long time. So, let's see before the [England] series what's going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket," he said.

Mumbai, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, are well-placed to advance to the knockout stage. With three wins in five matches, they currently sit third in Group A, just one point behind second-placed Jammu and Kashmir.

