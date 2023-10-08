Rohit Sharma lauds Rahul-Kohli's heroics in ICC World Cup opener; eyes tough surface challenges ahead

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday praised KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for their match-winning partnership in the ICC Cricket World Cup opener against Australia. He lauded their performance after an initial scare and emphasized that the team's biggest challenge in upcoming matches will be adapting to various conditions and surfaces.

An icey and calm partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India manage to secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium to kickstart their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a win.

"Good feeling to come out on top. (Bowling and fielding) Magnificent. Especially the fielding. The fielding was something we really put our effort on. It was a great effort. In conditions like this, it can be tough sometimes. We knew there would be assistance for everyone. Seamers got reverse, spinners bowled in nice areas. All in all a great effort. (Nervous at 3 for 2?) Yes, I was, to be honest. You do not want to start like that when chasing a target. Credit to Australia, but some loose shots there as well. But that happens, you want to get off the mark and score quickly in the powerplay. Hats off to Virat and KL - the way they stuck out there to create a match-winning partnership. (Adapting to next surface and conditions) That will be the biggest challenge moving forward because we will play in different conditions. Might have to change combinations too and as a team we are prepared to do that. (Crowd in Chennai) Chennai never disappoints. The crowd was brilliant from the word go. For them to sit in the heat and cheering says a lot," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the WC match between India and Australia, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith's dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.

The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognized batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed.

In the chase of 200, India lost Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Virat (85 in 116 balls with six fours) and KL Rahul (97* in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.

