Rohit Sharma-led India eyeing to make comeback in second Test against New Zealand

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Tom Latham's New Zealand in the second Test match of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The hosts will be eyeing to make a comeback in the three-match Test series after conceding an eight-wicket defeat in the first game in Bengaluru. The Kiwis will seek to carry the momentum of their historic win over India in the first match of the series.

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be slow and low turner, which would help the spinners in the Test match, specially if it progresses to the final day.

India might make a few changes in the playing eleven as Shubman Gill is set to make a return. Rohit Sharma-led side will likely drop KL Rahul from the first eleven following his poor performance in the middle order.

Following the defeat against New Zealand in the first Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added Washington Sundar to the squad for the second and third Tests.

This decision follows Sundar's outstanding performance in the ongoing Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Sundar impressed with a remarkable 152 runs off 269 balls, featuring 19 fours and a six for Tamil Nadu. Batting at number three, a position different from his usual lower-middle-order slot, Sundar's innings was a pivotal moment in the match.

Known for his all-round abilities, Sundar has proven his worth both as a spinner and a batter. In his Test career, he has scored 265 runs in four Tests and six innings, boasting an impressive average of 66.25. His achievements include three fifties, with a top score of 96 not out.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that the upcoming two matches of the series will be very important. He added that the team management is not focusing on giving time rather than they are looking forward to win the final two games of the series.

"No, we are not even thinking of giving anyone game time. All we are concentrating on are these two Test matches [against New Zealand]. And these two Test matches are very, very important to us. As important as any other Test match, be it in India or in Australia," Gambhir was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said that after the win over India in Bengaluru they are again starting from zero in the Pune Test.

"It's important that we take the focus, the confidence from that [Bengaluru] game, and bring it into this game, but realise that we both start on zero, both teams start on zero tomorrow," Latham said.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor