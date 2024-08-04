Rohit Sharma looks to break multiple batting records during 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 : As India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI match of the series at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma looks forward to breaking multiple batting records.

Here are the records Rohit Sharma can break in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka:

- The India skipper needs just two runs to break Rahul Dravid's record and become India's 4th leading run-scorer.

- Rohit Sharma needs seven runs to go past MS Dhoni's tally of runs in ODIs.

- The 37-year-old needs six sixes to break Chris Gayle's record of 331 sixes in ODIs.

Recapping India's previous match against Sri Lanka, the hosts won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Pathum Nissanka (56 runs from 75 balls, 9 fours) and Dunith Wellalage (67* runs from 65 balls, 7 fours and 2 sixes) showcased a standout performance in the game and powered Sri Lanka to 230/8 in the first inning.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel led the Indian bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma (58 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) played a captain's knock and helped the Men in Blue get a fiery start. Axar Patel (33 runs from 57 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and KL Rahul (31 runs from 43 balls, 2 fours) were also magnificent on the crease. However, the match ended in a thrilling tie as India were all out on 230.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked up three wickets each in their respective spells to lead the Sri Lanka bowling attack.

Dunith Wellalage was named the 'Player of the Match'.

India and Sri Lanka will return to action in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue.

