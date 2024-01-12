Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Frustration After Shubman Gill’s On-field Mistake Sends Him Back for a Duck

On Thursday, during the 1st T20I between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG), the moment that stood out was Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, returning to the pavilion on the very first ball, which was disheartening for fans. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit took charge of the team for the first time in a T20I after a gap of 14 months. He opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the series opener held at Mohali.

After the runout at very first ball Rohit Sharma was disappointed at Shubam gill as he was expected to run but he didn't. Talking about his cheap dismissal in the series opener between India and Afghan he stated that, "These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately, got out after playing a very good little innings.”





In the initial over of Fazalhaq Farooqi's spell in the Indian innings, Rohit Sharma played a dot ball and then aggressively struck the ball towards the mid-off area. Shubman Gill, stationed at the non-striker's end, was caught off guard as he was not attentive to Rohit's call for a quick single. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Gill signaled Rohit to go back, but by then, Rohit had already sprinted to complete the single. The ensuing mix-up led to a heated moment, with Rohit expressing his frustration towards Gill, and this incident grabbed headlines.