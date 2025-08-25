Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Mental and Physical Challenges of Test Cricket Months After Retirement

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on the challenges of Test cricket months after retiring from the format. He said Test cricket is mentally tough and physically draining, and players need thorough preparation to succeed. Speaking at a CEAT event, Rohit said, “It is something that you prepare for because the game demands longevity. In Tests, you have to last five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Rohit said preparation begins at a young age through club and First-Class cricket. He added that discipline and mental freshness are key to performing in Tests. “A lot of work starts behind the scenes. You prepare to sustain for a longer period on the field. Once the game starts, it is all about reacting to pressure and making the right decisions with bat or ball,” he said.

Rohit retired from Test cricket in May 2025. He announced his decision on Instagram, saying he would not be available for selection for the India tour of England. His retirement followed India's heavy loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and a home Test series whitewash against New Zealand. Rohit was also experiencing a dip in form and wanted to make way for younger players as a new ICC World Test Championship cycle began.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain. Gill led India to a drawn series against England.

Rohit scored 4,301 runs in 67 Test matches at an average of 40.57. He had a respectable run as captain.