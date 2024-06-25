Rohit Sharma played with brilliant intent against Australia: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar showered praise on India skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the 37-year-old played with brilliant intent against Australia in their Super Eights clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit scored 92 runs from 41 balls at a strike rate of 224.39. He slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his time at the crease. The India skipper was unlucky to miss his century by just eight runs after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 12th over.

Speaking in a video, Akhtar said that the India skipper did what he needed to do in the first innings of the match and added that he wished to see Rohit score 150 against Australia.

"The depression India was going through after their defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup final has changed into obsession. India wanted to take down Australia. Rohit Sharma did what he needed to do. He played with brilliant intent, the way he took down Starc. I wish he scored 150 today," Akhtar said in a video shared on his official social media handle.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Rohit Sharma (92 runs from 41 balls, 7 fours and 8 sixes) played a stupendous knock at a strike rate of 224.39. Rohit's captain's knock helped India to put 205/5 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs from 16 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Hardik Pandya (27* runs from 17 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) played a supporting role and set a solid target.

Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis led the Aussie bowling attack and picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Travis Head (76 runs from 43 balls, 9 fours and 4 sixes) played a dangerous knock but Jasprit Bumrah removed the Aussie opener in the 17th over. Mitchell Marsh (37 runs from 28 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) also tried his best to chase down the 206-run target but fell short against the Indian bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh led the Indian bowling attack picking up three wickets in his four-over spell and helped India win the match by 24 runs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match.

