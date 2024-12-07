Adelaide [Australia], December 7 : Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden provided his insights on Rohit Sharma's dismissal and the challenges of playing with a pink ball. He compared Rohit Sharma's elegant playing style to relaxing in a leather lounge chair with a cup of coffee, highlighting the unique approaches that different cricketers bring to Test cricket.

"One remark quickly on Rohit Sharma. He plays cricket like he's sitting on a leather lounge chair and reclining with a cup of coffee in his hands. You've got to admire the different styles that arrive at Test cricket. Virat Kohli, very hard at the ball, a busy player, really wants to get amongst it. Rohit Sharma's too easy. He's more in the category of the Mark Waugh's, the Shubman Gills. They make cricket look easy," Hayden said while speaking to Star Sports.

"It's very easy for us that makes it as well to make the comments around, well, that was a soft way to get out. But it's the one thing that we actually admire the most about someone like Rohit Sharma who seemingly does have a lot of time to play," he added.

Hayden defended Sharma's dismissal, emphasizing the difficulty of facing deliveries under the lights in a pink ball Test match.

"Folks, don't be too disappointed. He got an absolute jaffer of a delivery. In fact, he got a great sequence of deliveries in the short time that he was out there under these lights. And I've watched pink ball Test matches as we all have closely for a number of years here. And when it comes to the night game with the new pink ball, it is horrendous. It's so technically difficult. It exposes everyone and anyone," he added.

Rohit Sharma could only manage 6 runs in the second innings before being cleaned up by Australian captain Pat Cummins. His early departure put India in a challenging position as they struggled to cope with the conditions.

Australia, with another dominant performance, moved closer to securing another pink-ball Test victory. By the end of Day 2, India was at 128/5, trailing by 29 runs and facing a formidable task in Adelaide.

