Rohit Sharma raises concern on Mumbai's poor air quality ahead of clash against Sri Lanka

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was left shocked over the air quality in Mumbai ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The veteran opening batter took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture from his plane suggested how poor the air quality was. The overall air quality in Mumbai remained in the 'Moderate' category with the AQI at 120 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, squads to monitor air pollution have been formed or are in the process of being formed in the 24 municipal wards in the city. Some of the wards are handing out a checklist of measures to construction sites with a deadline.

Defending champions England who are having a torrid run at ODI World Cup 2023 blamed India's poor air quality as one of the reasons for them underperforming. Following England's loss to South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, Root said that he has played in hotter conditions and more humid conditions but not anything like this before.'It just felt like you couldn’t get your breath. It felt like eating the air. It was unique. Klaasen was struggling. Adil Rashid for gasping for air while he was walking back to his run-up. I do not know if it was poor air quality, but it felt like quite a hazy day,' he added.Mumbai’s air quality dipped recently, where several residents complained about breathing issues and in fact, the city recorded a worse air quality than Delhi a few days ago. Root remarked that it felt like eating air and several English players are having trouble playing in this pollution.