Rohit Sharma Receives Hero’s Welcome at Mumbai Airport After Stellar ODI Series in Australia (VIDEO)

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Former India captain Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome at the Mumbai Airport on Monday after returning from Australia, where India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1. Despite the series defeat, Rohit stood out with the bat and was named Player of the Series. Fans gathered at the airport to greet the Mumbai-born cricketer, cheering and requesting autographs as he made his way out before leaving in his black Range Rover.

Watch Video Here:

Mumbaiचा राजा for a reason! 💙



Welcome back, @ImRo45, can’t wait to see you in action already! 🫡#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/n0UzM0DH4t — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2025

Rohit scored 202 runs in three matches at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 85. His knocks included a half-century and an unbeaten 121 in the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. With this performance, Rohit’s ODI record now stands at 11,370 runs from 276 matches, including 33 centuries and 59 fifties, at an average of 49.

The veteran opener, along with Virat Kohli, returned to international cricket after a seven-month break. The pair produced a commanding partnership in the final ODI, helping India chase down a 236-run target. Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 while Kohli finished with 74 not out, guiding India to a nine-wicket victory. Rohit was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Earlier in the tour, both struggled for form, failing to reach double figures in Perth. Rohit bounced back with runs in Adelaide while Kohli continued to search for rhythm before regaining form in the final match. Their Sydney stand gave India a strong finish to the series.

3rd ODI – Match Summary

Australia: 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41; Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44)

India: 237/1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74*)

India will next play a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home beginning on November 30. It will be their first ODI series in India since the 2023 World Cup.

Australian vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Highlights