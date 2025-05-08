Rohit Sharma retires from test cricket; tributes pour in from cricketing legends

New Delhi [India], May 8 : As Rohit Sharma called time on his illustrious Test career, tributes poured in from across the cricketing world. Former Indian captains, teammates, global legends, and governing bodies all took to social media to honour the India skipper for his contributions in the longest format of the game.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Rohit for his leadership and legacy.

"Well done on a successful career Rohit @ImRo45 a super captain ..very proud of the achievements," Ganguly wrote on X.

Anil Kumble, another former skipper and one of India's greatest match-winners, praised Rohit's evolution.

"From a free flowing opener to a composed captain, Rohit's growth in Test cricket has been admirable. He played the game his way - with balance, belief and quiet strength. Well played, @ImRo45," Kumble posted on X.

South African legend AB de Villiers also paid tribute to Rohit's Test journey.

"What a Test career it has been. Take a bow, @ImRo45. Legend," he wrote on his X handle.

Rohit's former opening partner and longtime teammate Shikhar Dhawan shared a story on Instagram, "The whites are off, but life's got a new Test lined up. Go ace it like you always do, @rohitsharma45!"

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared many key partnerships with Rohit, expressed his admiration for the outgoing Test captain.

"Rohit your contribution to the test format has been immense and you have led the side wonderfully in the last few years, it was a pleasure sharing the crease with you...Wishing you all the best for future and hoping to see a lot more of you in ODI's," Pujara posted on his Instagram handle.

Young India cricketer Tilak Varma also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, "Legends leave footprints that inspire generations! Rohit bhai, your test career has been an absolute masterclass. Your impact on the game will be felt for years to come. Sad to have not shared the dressing room with you wearing whites for the country @rohitsharma45."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also paid tribute, posting on X, "A memorable chapter in whites comes to a close for Rohit Sharma."

As India and the cricketing world bid farewell to Rohit Sharma the Test cricketer, the outpouring of admiration highlighted the respect he earned through years of dedication, evolution, and impact in the longest form of the game.

The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially in tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings.

His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

Rohit's dominance at home was unmatched, having scored 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties across 55 innings. His struggles, however, were evident in overseas conditions, where he accumulated 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with only two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings.

At neutral venues, he featured in two Tests, scoring 122 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best of 43.

His finest moment overseas came in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy in England, where he emerged as India's leading run-getter, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The series included a memorable knock of 127, his only century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

