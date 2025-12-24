Rohit Sharma returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy in style, scores 155 to help Mumbai record emphatic win

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 : Rohit Sharma marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) after seven years in spectacular style. Playing for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Elite Group C match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, he scored a century to guide the team to a comfortable win.

Chasing 237 in the 50-over contest, Rohit Sharma opened the innings and immediately took the opposition bowlers on. In front of a packed stadium, he reached a stunning century off just 62 balls, hitting eight sixes and eight fours. This became Rohit's fastest century in List A cricket, surpassing his previous record of a 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit continued his dominant performance, finishing with 155 runs (18 fours and nine sixes) off 94 balls and leading Mumbai's chase with aggression. His innings guided Mumbai to a commanding eight-wicket win, chasing the target in just 30.3 overs. For his match-winning knock, Rohit was awarded the 'Player of the Match'.

Rohit also joined Australian great David Warner for the joint-most 150-plus scores in List A cricket, with a total of nine each.

Earlier, Sikkim opted to bat first but were restricted to 236/7 in 50 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Ashish Thapa (79 in 84 balls, with eight fours) being the top scorer.

In another VHT match, Virat Kohli starred for Delhi against Andhra. He scored an 83-ball century, playing a match-winning innings during Delhi's chase of 299. Virat scored a 101-ball 131, with 14 fours and three sixes.

Virat also became the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (21,999 runs) to complete 16,000 List-A cricket runs and the overall ninth player to reach the milestone. Cracking his 58th List A century, he is just three tons away from overtaking Sachin's tally of 60 List A tons. Virat is the fastest to reach the milestone in just 330 innings, as compared to 391 innings taken by Sachin.

