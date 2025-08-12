Rohit Sharma Seen Driving His New Lamborghini Urus on Mumbai Streets (Watch Video)

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted driving his new Lamborghini Urus worth more than Rs 4 crore on the streets of Mumbai. A video of him inside the car has surfaced on social media. The clip also shows the number plate ‘3015.’ Reports said this is Rohit’s sixth car and his second Lamborghini. The number plate is linked to the birth dates of his children. His daughter Samaira was born on December 30, 2018, and his son Ahaan was born on November 15, 2024. The digits ‘3015’ come from those dates.

The 38-year-old cricketer was recently seen in London spending time with family. He also attended the fifth Test between India and England at the Kia Oval.

Rohit last played a competitive match in IPL 2025 during Qualifier 2 for the Mumbai Indians against the Punjab Kings. The five-time champions lost and were knocked out of the tournament. He is expected to return to action for India during the Australia tour in October 2025.

Recent reports suggested Rohit and Virat Kohli could retire after the Australia tour. The BCCI reportedly wants them to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 to remain in contention for the 2027 World Cup. Another BCCI source said there is no rush to decide on their future.

Rohit and Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.