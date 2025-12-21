Rohit Sharma Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Wife Ritika Sajde: “My Constant Non-Striker’s End Partner”

Rohit Sharma celebrated his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s 38th birthday on Sunday, December 21, with a heartfelt post on social media. Rohit posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Happy happy birthday to my constant non-striker's end partner. You are the glue that keeps our little family together. Three of us love you very much.”

The couple married on December 13, 2015, and have two children, daughter Samaira and son Ahaan.

Rohit is set to play for Mumbai in the opening two matches of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai will take on Sikkim in their tournament opener in Jaipur on December 24. They will face Uttarakhand at the same venue on December 26.

Rohit’s next international assignment will be the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.