Rohit Sharma Shocks Fans at CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai, Appears Noticeably Slimmer

Star cricketer and former Indian ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, shocked fans when he approached the stage to receive the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai for making the team victorious in the Champions Trophy. The 38-year-old cricketer looked in shape as he looked more fitter than before. Some social media users even compare him to other players in fitness.

The spotlight was on Rohit Sharma after he was removed from the captaincy of the Indian ODI team ahead of the ODI series between India and Australia. Coach Gautam Gambhir had handed over the captaincy to Shubhman Gill. There has been talk for the past few days that this may be the last tour of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Appearing at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai for leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2025 looks trimmer and in top physical condition, as he looks to extend his ODI career and be a go-to option for India in the 2027 World Cup.

Sharma was wearing a maroon formal suit with a black T-shirt inside at the CEAT Awards event. A picture comparing him with Shreyas Iyer in the fitness also appeared on the social media platform X. A X user said, "This is anything but ‘non-committal’ Rohit Sharma seems slimmer than Shreyas Iyer."

In the shared photo, he was joined by Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson. Rohit’s near-transformation earned plenty of reactions on social media.

Someone in the audience can be heard saying that "Rohit Sharma has lost so much weight." Sharma has lost a lot of weight and has made a big change in himself.

Sharma gave a speech after receiving the award saying he love that team which won Champions Trophy. He said that its not one day journey but many years. "We have come so close to winning that trophy many times, but could not do it, that is where everyone decided we have to do something different, but we had to do it," he added.

"It was good from team... It helped me, Rahul Dravid. We set out something for everyone, everyone did that, one game went against us, but we didn't do many things wrong, so there was not many changes that we needed to do in the squad, we just wanted to continue doing that," he added further.