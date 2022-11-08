Rohit Sharma should also be criticised for poor T20 World Cup like Temba Bavuma

Former India player Aakash Chopra. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that people should question Rohit Sharma's form since they have question Babar Azam and Temba Bavuma. The Indian captain has been through a scratchy patch for form since taking on the captaincy and opting for a much riskier approach in the T20I format of the game.

"The runs did not come from Rohit Sharma's bat once again. Let's not fool ourselves. We are all Indian fans, when we talk about Babar and Temba not scoring runs, we should also say that Rohit is not making runs," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. He has scored one fifty in five matches, that too was a scratchy fifty, where a catch was dropped as well, and it was a fifty against the Netherlands. Here also you got out, trying to pull a short ball, a fielder was standing in the deep, that's a problem," Chopra said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma resumed his training on Tuesday after sustaining a blow to his right forearm. The Indian team somehow managed to survive a big injury scare ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. In the training session ahead of the semifinal, Rohit batted in the nets and was facing throwdown expert S Raghu and a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.