Rohit Sharma, Siraj, Jadeja rise up in ICC Men's Test Rankings

Dubai, July 26 India captain Rohit Sharma, fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have made gains in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Following India's draw in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad which propelled them to 1-0 series triumph, Rohit has risen up to ninth place in the batters' rankings after scores of 80 and 57.

On the other hand, Siraj, who picked five wickets in the first innings at Trinidad, has jumped six places to a career-best 33rd place overall on the list for bowlers, while Jadeja has moved to sixth place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has claimed a new career-high of 63 on the list for batters after he shot up 10 places courtesy of making 57 and 38 in just his second Test appearance in Trinidad.

For Pakistan, left-handed batter Saud Shakeel's heroics with the bat, including a brilliant double hundred which fetched him the Player of the Match award, has now propelled him to rise 12 spots to 15th place, in what is also a new career-best rating for him.

His team-mates, all-rounder Agha Salman shot up 17 places to 58th overall for batters, while seamer Naseem Shah (up one place to 44th) and spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 12 spots to equal 45th) found new highs on the list for bowlers after excellent performances with the ball against Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka, who ended up on the losing side at Galle, Dhananjaya de Silva progressed 11 spots to reach 24th position with scores of 122 and 82.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's seven-wicket haul has lifted him seven places to a career-best seventh position, while his spin partner Ramesh Mendis is up one place to 21st after finishing with six wickets in the match.

In the Ashes, Australia's top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne's scores of 51 and 111 in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester have lifted him to 869 rating points and be at second place while Joe Root's knock of 84 takes him to 852 points, taking him to third place. New Zealand batter Kane Williamson remains at the top of the list with 883 rating points.

Player of the Match Zak Crawley is up 13 places to 35th after smashing a magnificent 189, while Harry Brook has risen to 11th position and Jonny Bairstow has advanced three places to joint-19th after his unbeaten 99. In bowling, Mark Wood (up three places to 23rd) and Chris Woakes (up five places to 31st) are the main gainers for England.

