Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni as India's Most Successful T20I Captain

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became India's most successful captain in T20 internationals as the Men in Blue secured their 43rd win under his leadership in their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.

Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni, who has 42 wins as the captain of the Indian team in T20Is, to achieve this milestone. However, Sharma remains behind Babar Azam (46 wins), Brian Masaba (44 wins), and Eoin Morgan (44 wins) in the list of captains with the most T20I victories.

Most wins as captain in T20Is (Including Super Over wins)

Captain Country Wins Matches Babar Azam Pakistan 46 81 Brian Masaba Uganda 44 57 Eoin Morgan England 44 71 Rohit Sharma India 43 55 MS Dhoni India 42 52 Asghar Afghan Afghanistan 42 72 Aaron Finch Australia 41 76

Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 52 off 37 balls before retiring hurt, while Rishabh Pant contributed an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls as India chased down a target of 97 with 46 balls to spare.

Earlier, India's pace attack, spearheaded by Hardik Pandya, dominated on a challenging pitch, restricting Ireland to 96 all out in 16 overs. Pandya starred with figures of 3/27, well-supported by Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in their tournament opener.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 96 all out in 16 overs (Hardik Pandya 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Jasprit Bumrah 2/6).

India: 97 for 2 in 12.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 retired hurt, Rishabh Pant 36 not out).