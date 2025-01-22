Rohit Sharma sweats out in nets ahead of Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma began practice with his domestic side, Mumbai, on Wednesday ahead of their second-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) took to their official social media handle, X and posted a picture of Rohit Sharma with the caption: "The Hitman show".

India captain Rohit Sharma will feature in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. The match against Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place from January 23 to 26 at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai.

Rohit's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai was in November 2015 when he scored a blazing 113 off 140 balls against Uttar Pradesh in a match that ended in a draw.

In Test cricket, Rohit's recent performances have raised concerns about his form. During India's tour of Australia, the seasoned opener managed just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

The 2024-25 Test season, in particular, was disappointing for Rohit. He accumulated only 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with his highest score being 52a solitary half-century against Bangladesh.

As captain, Rohit faced some significant challenges. Before the Test series against Australia, India suffered their first home Test series defeat in 12 years, losing 0-3 to New Zealand. This was also India's first-ever whitewash in a home Test series since 2000.

After India's 295-run victory in the first Test against Australia at Perth under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit rejoined the team following the birth of his second child.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the senior selection committee's decision regarding Rohit's inclusion on January 20.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Akash Anand (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari.

