Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to thank the year gone by for "all the ups and downs and everything in between."

It was a mixed year for the 'Hitman' as not only did he experience a career-high by lifting the ICC T20 World Cup and ending India's 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, but also experienced a decline in Test form as both captain and batter while balancing parenthood and sport in the later half of the year.

Taking to Instagram. Rohit shared a video of some of his most notable moments of the year, such as lifting the T20 World Cup title, delivering fine performances in the Afghanistan T20I series and winning the home Test series against England, bonding with his young teammates, calling them "garden mein ghoomne waale ladke" (boys who roam in gardens), vacationing with his wife Ritika and welcoming his second child, son Ahaan and a picture of him with his head down while going back to the pavilion, indicating a poor second half as Test batter and captain.

"For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024," posted Rohit.

Rohit had a mixed 2024. In the first half, he won a home T20I series against Afghanistan, a five-match Test series against England at home, had a solid IPL 2024 outing with Mumbai Indians (MI) as a batter with 417 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.07, with a century and fifty, though his team finished at the bottom.

After the heartbreak of succumbing to Australia after a 10-match win streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home, Rohit during the T20 WC was a man on a mission. From a record fifth-T20I ton against Afghanistan at home to smashing Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in an over including four sixes, to his revengeful fifty against England in the semis, Rohit was at his destructive best in T20Is, scoring 378 runs at an average of 42.00, strike rate of 160.16, with a century and three fifties.

He top-scored for India in T20 WC, with 257 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71, a strike rate of over 156 and three half-centuries, with his 41-ball 92 against Australia being his best knock. The final pictures of Rohit in T20I clothing saw the 'Hitman' laying down on the pitch in relief, tasting the Barbados soil which helped his side end their 11-year-long ICC title drought.

However in the second half, after a series win over Bangladesh at home, India lost their first home Test series in 12 years and their first-ever whitewash loss in a home Test series of three matches or more. Their poor performance has continued in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home. Though the skipper was blessed with a baby boy Ahaan, his return to the side saw India lose the pink-ball Test, draw the Brisbane Test and lose the Melbourne Test. This year, he has lost six matches as Test captain for India, including four at home.

The 2024/25 season has been extremely poor for Rohit in Tests, who has scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with just one fifty to his name and best score of 52. This year in Tests, he has made 619 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 24.76, with two tons and fifties each in 26 innings. His best score is 131.

Rohit was at his destructive best in white-ball cricket, scoring 378 runs in 11 T20I innings at an average of 42.00, a strike rate of 160.16, with a century and three fifties. Also in three ODIs, he made 157 runs in three matches at an average of 52.33 and a massive strike rate of 141.44, with two fifties and best score of 64.

