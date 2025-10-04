Rohit Sharma to be Sacked as India's ODI Captain; Shubman Gill Emerges Frontrunner: Reports

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill, is likely to be appointed as One-Day International (ODI) captain for the three match series against Australia.

According to The Indian Express, the decision to have Gill succeed Rohit was made as the current team management wants the 26-year-old to lead India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, convened on Saturday to pick the squad for the Australia tour. According to Express, Gill also attended the meeting, and it's likely that all the concerned parties had a chat during the lunch break on Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies.

The selectors also kept head coach Gautam Gambhir in the loop before making the decision to change the captaincy. Earlier this year, Gill took over as the Test captain after Rohit retired from the format. Under Shubman’s leadership, India secured a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, in a challenging five-Test series. Gill was Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.