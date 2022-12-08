Rohit Sharma to return from Bangladesh after thumb injury

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that veteran opener Rohit Sharma will not feature in the upcoming third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. India captain and senior batter Rohit sustained a horrific injury on his left thumb during the 2nd ODI of the bilateral series against hosts Bangladesh at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

We are struggling with a few injuries as well which is not ideal and not easy for us. I think Deepak (Chahar) and Rohit (Sharma) will certainly miss the next match. Kuldeep is also out of the series. Rohit will fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert to see how it is, and confirm whether he can come back for the Test series or not. It is too early to say anything but he will be out for the next match for sure,” Dravid told reporters.

Despite sustaining a blow to the thumb, Rohit came out to bat for India at the No. 9 position. He scored an unbeaten knock of 51 runs to take the match to the last ball. But, in the end, India suffered a 5-run defeat against the Bangla Tigers in the 2nd ODI. The result also enabled Bangladesh to seal their second successive ODI series win at home against India.The third and final ODI of the series will be held in Chattogram on Saturday and the Test series will kick off on December 14 (Wednesday) at the same venue.