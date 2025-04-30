Rohit Sharma turns 38: How 'Hitman' has been one of India's biggest stars in ICC white-ball events

New Delhi [India], April 30 : The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, marking another year of a career that has seen highs and lows and inspirational redemption arcs that will inspire Indian cricket fanatics forever.

In 2007 against Ireland at Belfast, Rohit got to made his international debut, but it was not till the ICC T20 World Cup, where he gathered 88 runs in three innings that the world got to see what the youngster was capable of. Despite a thin structure and a baby-faced look, the Hitman with the bat delivered the most monstrous and speedy hits imaginable.

Since that T20 WC win, Rohit has been a part of nine T20 World Cups, three 50-over World Cup titles and three ICC Champions Trophy titles, with a lot of them defining the Hitman's career in some way or the other. Let us look at Rohit's performances in ICC tournaments so far:

-ICC T20 World Cups

*2007

This was when the world got aware of Rohit's abilities. Be it a 40-ball 50 and 85-run stand with skipper MS Dhoni after India was reduced to 61/4 against arch-rivals Pakistan or a 30* in 16 balls, with two fours and a six that lifted India to a match-winning total of 157/5, the youngster reminded the world he could do everything, be it constructing a partnership, play a long game or finish with some fireworks.

*2009

India failed to defend their title, and Rohit scored 131 runs in five innings at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of over 122, with a half-century to his name.

*2010

Once again, India failed to reach the knockouts, reaching only Super Eights, but Rohit scored 84 runs in two innings, including a counter-attacking 79* in 46 balls against Australia, which he scored while chasing 185 and with India restricted to 50/7 at one point. However, India could just make 135 in 17.4 overs as he went out of partners.

*2012

With India once again not managing past Super 8s, Rohit scored 82 runs in four innings at an average of 41.00, including a half-century against England, a knock of 55*.

*2014

India lost to Sri Lanka in the final, and Rohit ended as the fourth-highest run-getter, with 200 runs in six innings at an average of 40.00, a strike rate of over 123 and two half-centuries, against West Indies and Bangladesh. His best score was 62*. However, scores of 20s in the semifinal and final against South Africa and SL harmed his repute as a big-match player.

*2016

India were knocked out in the semifinals by the West Indies despite a superhuman effort by Virat Kohli in the tournament, who made 273 runs in five games. Rohit could on the other hand, just manage 88 runs in five innings at an average of 17.60, the strike rate of 107.31 and a knock of 43 against WI in the semifinal at Wankhede being his best.

*2021

A campaign Rohit would like to forget. After painful losses to Pakistan and New Zealand, which knocked India out and where he could not score much, Rohit managed some runs against minnow teams like Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan, ending with 174 runs in five matches at an average of 34.80, a strike rate of 151.80 and two half-centuries. His best score was 74 against Afghanistan.

*2022

Make it two poor outings in a row. While India reached the semifinals on the back of some fine efforts from Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, Rohit the batter was perhaps at its most sub-par and ugly, as he failed to play big knocks, in holding up his shape and mistimed several shots, managing just 116 runs in six matches at an average of 19.33, with a poor strike rate of 106.42 and a knock of 53 against Netherlands as his best one.

*2024

They say there is always a sunshine, there is always a second chance waiting. Rohit got his. After embedding high-risk, attacking and high-scoring cricket in Indian cricket's DNA during the 2023 50-over World Cup at home but failing to lift the title thanks to a masterclass from Pat Cummins-led Australia at Ahmedabad, Rohit took his chances well. He ended as India's top run-getter, with 257 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71, a strike rate of 156.70, three half-centuries and the best score of 92, which came in just 41 balls against Australia.

The way Rohit rotated his bowlers, backed his players to score big would always be remembered. His demolition of Australia, which saw him let every part of the ground get a feel of the white ball with his sixes and left Mitchell Starc, Cummins dejected, would always be remembered. 'Revenge is a dish best served cold. ' Indeed, it was served to Aussies in the coldest way possible, with vengeance in his eyes and a grin on his face. He also gave it back to England after a 10-wicket loss in the 2022 semifinal, hitting a match-winning fifty in the 2024 semifinal before letting spin choke the Three Lions.

-ICC Cricket World Cups

*2015

This was Rohit's debut 50-over World Cup after getting snubbed from the 2011 squad, which beat Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. The Hitman had a solid outing, scoring 330 runs in eight matches at an average of 47.14, with a century and two fifties. His best score was 137, during the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.

*2019

Perhaps the Hitman's finest hour as a batter. In tough English conditions, Rohit topped the run-charts scoring 648 runs, at an average of 81.00, with five centuries and a fifty. His centuries came against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, India could not make it past the semifinals, where it failed to fire. He was India's vice-captain in the tournament.

*2023

After the painful snubbing 12 years back, Rohit was back in India, leading them in the World Cup, making this tournament even more significant for him and the entire country. Billions of Indians worldwide rooted for the Hitman to bring the cup home, as he developed a fearless and attacking mindset within the team, with role clarity available to all. Everything came together fabulously till that unfortunate night at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where a misfiring India was blown away by a Travis Head storm, who single-handedly chased down 241 for Australia with his century.

Nonetheless, Rohit could walk with his head held high, as he made a remarkable 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, with an unbelievable strike rate of above 125 at the top, finishing as the second-highest run-getter. He and the entire team did play an admirable, brave and entertaining brand of cricket, serving the country memories of a lifetime.

-ICC Champions Trophy

*2013

A tournament that changed Rohit's career. From a frustratingly underperforming middle-order batter, Rohit turned into a world-conquering, destructive opener who could strike sixes at will and was perhaps the best batter to watch in full flow. He made 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.40, with two half-centuries against South Africa and the West Indies to his name. It was in this tournament that his memorable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan started. He was India's second-highest run-getter and overall fourth.

*2017

In this tournament, Rohit scored 304 runs in five innings at an average of 76.00, with a century and two fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. His best knock of 123* came against Bangladesh. In this tournament, India ended up as runners-up to Pakistan.

*2025

This was India's second-straight white-ball title win under Rohit, beating New Zealand in the final at Dubai. In five innings, he made 180 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00, with his best score of 76 coming against the Kiwis in the final, saving the best for the final.

He is India's third-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter in WC history, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.57, seven centuries and six fifties. His best score is 140.

Rohit holds the record for the most centuries during a single World Cup, scoring five during the 2019 World Cup in the UK.

The Hitman has been a solid performer for India in T20 WCs, ending his career as second-highest run-getter across all editions with 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85, a strike rate of over 133 and 12 fifties. His best score is 92.

Coming to the Champions Trophy, he is the seventh-highest run-getter and India's fourth-best with 661 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.21, with a century and five fifties.

Across all white-ball ICC tournaments, Rohit is the only one to be a part of the 3,000 run club alongside Virat, as the second-highest run-getter with 3,456 runs at an average of 46.08, with eight centuries and 23 fifties. His best score is 140.

In the knockout matches of these tournaments, Rohit has made 762 runs at an average of 47.62 in 19 matches and 19 innings, with two centuries and two fifties each. His best score is 137.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor