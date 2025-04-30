Rohit Sharma turns 38, wishes pour from cricketers across the country

New Delhi [India], April 30 : India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, and the cricketing fraternity extended heartfelt wishes to the veteran batter, widely regarded as one of the modern greats of the game.

Young Indian batter Tilak Varma, who has often spoken about Rohit's influence on his career, took to Instagram to write, "True class never gets old. Happy Birthday Rohit bhai."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJEBJwXBdzO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ayush Mhatre, the promising youngster who has impressed with Chennai Super Kings this season, also joined in with a birthday message, "You inspire us everyday...Happy Birthday to the Best in the world @rohitsharma45."

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared his wishes on X, "Happy birthday @ImRo45...Wishing you loads of success and a great year ahead!"

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1917524872244142211

It was in June 2007, against Ireland, that a baby-faced 20-year-old Rohit burst onto the scene, displaying his immense potential and versatility with some impactful knocks during the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Since then, the 'Hitman' has evolved into one of the bravest openers, a tactical mastermind with a trophy cabinet worth envying, and the calm composure of a monk.

Having made his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests and 116 innings, averaging 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties, and his best score being 212. He is India's leading run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15 in 40 Tests, with nine centuries and eight fifties in 69 innings.

He is the 10th-highest run-getter of all time in the competition and was the captain of the team which finished as runners-up to Australia in 2023 during the WTC final. He has had mixed success in Tests as a captain, with 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws, with most wins coming at home.

The world got a glimpse of Rohit as a white-ball batter, a form of cricket in which he has dominated. In 273 ODIs and 265 innings, he has made 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. His best score in ODIs is 264. He is the only batter with three ODI double tons.

He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIS and is in 10th place overall. As an ODI captain, Rohit led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title win and a runners-up finish in the 2023 50-over World Cup at home after a 10-match win streak. He has won 42 out of 56 matches he has led India in ODI, losing just 12, tying one, and one being a no result.

The Hitman during the 50-over World Cups hits differently, literally. There are very few batters as threatening as Rohit during an ODI WC. He is India's third-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter in WC history, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.57, seven centuries and six fifties. His best score is 140. Rohit holds the record for the most centuries during a single World Cup, scoring five during the 2019 World Cup in the UK, where he amassed a chart-topping 648 runs in nine matches with an average of 81.00.

In the very next World Cup at home, Rohit mixed consistency with attacking intent, emerging as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, striking at a massive strike rate over 125 with a century and three fifties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor