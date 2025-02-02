Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reply to Smriti Mandhana on Teammates Teasing Him About His Hobby Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma, known for his humor, had everyone laughing at the BCCI's annual Naman Awards ceremony with his witty reply about a hobby his teammates tease him about. When Indian women's cricket team stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana asked him about it, Rohit acknowledged that his teammates often joke about his forgetfulness regarding items like his passport and wallet. However, he playfully dismissed these claims as relics from nearly two decades ago, eliciting laughter from Mandhana and the audience.

Mandhana then inquired about Rohit’s daughter, Samaira, and whether she plays cricket. Rohit shared that she enjoys playing cricket at home just for fun. "We play cricket in the house. It is just for fun. Nothing serious. She comes back from school late and has classes, but just before she goes, we play for fun. She likes batting, just like anyone who starts playing cricket," he explained.

Don't 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕 to watch this 😎



Smriti Mandhana tries to find out the one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently, which his teammates tease him about 😃#NamanAwards | @ImRo45 | @mandhana_smritipic.twitter.com/9xZomhnJjy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Also Read: "Belonged to Every Coach's Guidance...": Tendulkar on Being Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by BCCI

During this conversation Rohit also addressed the demanding cricketing schedule, highlighting the need for constant readiness. "An ICC trophy comes every year now. There is no time to take the foot off the gas. You have to be ready for the challenge. We won the T20 World Cup, and now we look forward to the next one. A lot of guys are playing domestic and international cricket as well," he stated.