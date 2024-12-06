Rohit Sharma’s Middle-Order Experiment Ends in Disappointment as He Falls for Just 3 Runs During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma’s comeback to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy did not go as planned. The India captain, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his son, struggled on Day 1 of the Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. Rohit managed only three runs while batting at number six.

Despite extensive training and a practice game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, his performance remained unimpressive. In a strategic decision, Rohit gave up his opening spot to KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal after their successful partnership in the Perth Test. However, the move did not yield the desired outcome. Rohit was dismissed after scoring just three runs off 23 balls, with Scott Boland trapping him lbw.

India suffered an early collapse and were at 87/5 when Rohit was out.

Rohit’s troubles in Australia have been well-documented. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has managed only 411 runs from eight Tests in Australia, with an average of 29.35. This average ranks as the second lowest among specialist Indian batters who have played at least 10 Test innings Down Under since the 2014-15 tour. The only batter with a lower average is KL Rahul at 27.25.

Throughout his career, Rohit Sharma has achieved 4,273 runs from 65 Tests at an average of 41.89. This includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries with a best score of 212 runs. Against Australia in Test cricket, he has scored 711 runs with a modest average of 32.31. His record against Australia includes three half-centuries and one century.

In 2024, playing his 12th Test match this year, Rohit has only managed 591 runs at an average of 28.14. This includes two centuries and two half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma’s challenges on Day 1 highlight the ongoing struggles of the Indian captain in Australia’s challenging conditions. The team now faces a significant task in recovering from an early collapse and stabilising their performance in the remaining sessions.