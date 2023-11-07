"Rohit Sharma's USP is backing players who are injured, low on confidence": Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar said that skipper Rohit Sharma's USP is that he backs players who get injured or are low on confidence, like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India's emphatic 243-run victory over South Africa helped them extend their winning streak to a stunning 8 wins on the trot. This victory also ensured that India would qualify to the semi-finals as table toppers in the league stage.

Looking ahead to the team's final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru, ex-Indian cricketer Bangar spoke exclusively to Star Sports show "Follow the Blues". He discussed about Rohit Sharma's USP as a captain.

"I believe his USP is that he has backed the players who were injured and low on confidence. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah these 3 players were making comebacks after injuries, and they were given the confidence that they were a part of this team, and that the team believes in their abilities, and that they would get opportunities," he said.

"When any captain says this, it is above everything for a player. Another captain who did something similar is Saurav Ganguly, when he identified Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. So, this is one fantastic contribution by Rohit Sharma as a captain," he added.

Rohit's faith in these players have paid off as they have been instrumental in India's success in the World Cup so far.

Rahul has scored 245 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.25, with one half-century. His best score is 97*.

Shreyas has also performed well despite some occasional hiccups. In eight matches, he has scored 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of over 97, with three half-centuries. His best score is 82.

Bumrah is ranked sixth in wicket-taking charts, taking 15 wickets at an average of 15.53, with the best figures of 4/39.

Rohit himself is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 442 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.25, with one century and two fifties. His best score is 131. His strike rate is also above 122.

India will take on the Netherlands in their final league-stage match on November 12 at Bengaluru.

