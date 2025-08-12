Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, has voiced strong opposition to the Supreme Court’s recent order directing civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters. In an Instagram story, Sajdeh described the court’s directive as a harsh measure. She said, “They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning.”

She emphasised the role stray dogs play in the community. She said these animals wait outside tea stalls for biscuits, act as silent night guards for shopkeepers, and greet children returning from school. “Caging an entire community of animals is not a solution. It is an erasure,” she said. She called for humane solutions such as large-scale sterilisation, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. “A society that cannot protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it is the dogs. Tomorrow, who will it be? Raise your voice. Because they do not have one.”

The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered local authorities to make all localities free of stray dogs. The court said no captured animal should be released back on the streets. It warned of contempt proceedings against individuals or groups who obstruct the capture drive.

Justice Pardiwala said, “If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against such resistance.”

The court directed states and municipal authorities to set up dog shelters with adequate staff for sterilisation and immunisation. Authorities in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, and NMDC must start removing stray dogs, especially from vulnerable areas.

The court also ordered the creation of a helpline for dog bite complaints. Authorities must respond by picking up the offending animal within four hours. Daily records of captured and detained stray dogs must be maintained.

The bench said CCTV monitoring would ensure compliance with the order.

(With inputs from agencies)