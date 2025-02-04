New Delhi [India], February 4 : Former cricketer Suresh Raina opened up on India's upcoming three-match ODI series against England and said that Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma should play "aggressively" in it.

India will take on England for the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The ODI series against England will help the Men in Blue to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy. India's squad for the three-match ODI match series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one changeHarshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cuphe was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside himwill it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent," Raina said, according to a Star Sports release.

Raina said the way Rohit uses his bowling attack is "commendable".

"Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilizes his bowlers is commendablebringing in Mohammed Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him," he added.

The second ODI match between India and England will be played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and final match of the 50-over series on February 12.

India won the T20I series against England by 4-1. Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches, played across Pakistan and Dubai.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match is set for February 23 in Dubai. India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, and its final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor