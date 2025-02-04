"Rohit Should Play Aggressively," Says Suresh Raina Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has expressed his support for Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting style ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Raina, who has closely observed Rohit’s batting, believes that the Indian captain should continue with his attacking approach. "I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup – he was attacking even in the final," Raina said. He believes this aggressive mindset will remain a key part of Rohit's game plan.

Looking ahead to the Champions Trophy, Raina backed Shubman Gill to partner Rohit at the top of the order. He spoke about the duo's shared aggressive approach to batting and their potential to excel together.

The 2025 Champions Trophy presents a historic opportunity for Rohit to further cement his legacy in Indian cricket. Raina pointed out that if Rohit leads India to victory, he will become the first Indian cricketer to win four ICC trophies. "When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will make history," Raina added.

Rohit's power-hitting abilities were evident during the Sri Lanka ODI series, where he scored 58, 64, and 35 runs in the three matches. His aggressive batting continued to shine during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, where India finished as runners-up. His attacking mindset was further showcased in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, helping India to victory.

Rohit is just 134 runs away from completing 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. If he achieves this in his next 19 innings, he will become the second-fastest player to do so, after Virat Kohli. He would also surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record, as Tendulkar reached this milestone in 276 innings. Additionally, Rohit is just two centuries away from completing 50 international hundreds, with 48 tons and 107 fifties across all formats.