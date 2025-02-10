"Rohit, Virat are going to win us Champions Trophy": Atul Wassan

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Former cricketer Atul Wassan has prophesied that stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will take India to the Champions Trophy glory.

Virat and Rohit have been surrounded by criticism from fans and former cricketers amid their lean patch in the Test format. The star duo returned to the ODI fold in a bid to rediscover their mojo before beginning their campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Virat was sidelined for the first ODI against England due to a knee issue, while Rohit flopped with 2(7). On Sunday, during the second ODI in Cuttack, Rohit and Virat continued their quest for form.

While Virat faded away after his sublime on-drive, the Indian skipper silenced his critics and doubters with a blistering century, lifting the hosts to a four-wicket victory, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Wassan was delighted with India's performance but expressed his concern about the players featuring in the playing XI who are not included in India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I am happy. I told you that Rohit and Virat are going to win us the Champions Trophy. But what I can't understand is why those who are not in the team for the Champions Trophy playing in this series," Wassan toldon the sidelines of the RCL event.

In the two ODIs, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were the two players who featured in India's playing XI despite not being included in the 15-player squad.

Harshit made his ODI debut for India in the series opener and boasts four scalps in two games. Varun made his ODI debut in the second ODI and returned with figures of 1/54.

Apart from the selection of the playing XI, Virat's fiasco in the second ODI was another talking point before the Champions Trophy. After flawlessly executing an on-drive, Virat looked well poised for an extended stay on the crease.

But Adil Rashid spun Virat into his trap with a floated delivery to force an outside edge which flew to Philip Salt's gloves behind the stumps.

Wassan isn't much concerned about Virat's form and believes he is saving up runs for the situation when India would need it the most.

"On Virat Kohli, he says, "I think he is saving up his runs, he will score when India needs runs," he added.

After the conclusion of the third ODI on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, India will shift its focus to the Champions Trophy. The last edition's finalists will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

