Rohit-Yashasvi's blitz help India dominate over Bangladesh in 2nd Test (Day 4, Tea)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's blitzkrieg knock helped India to continue their dominance over Bangladesh at Tea on day four of the second Test match in Kanpur.

At Tea, India stood at 138/2, with Shubman Gill (37) and Rishabh Pant (4) unbeaten on the crease.

Bangladesh lost quick wickets in the second session of day four and ended their first inning at 233.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up the final four wickets in Bangladesh's first inning and let India come and bat.

The India skipper and Jaiswal displayed a fiery knock in the second session with the aim of overpowering the Lankan score before end of day's play. India's opening duo started hitting from the first ball of their inning. Jaiswal smashed Hasan Mahmud three fours in the first over, giving his team a total of 12 runs.

In the next over by Khaled Ahmed, Rohit started off by launching him for two sixes, and Jaiswal hit the final ball for a four, getting 17 runs from the over.

Hasan was once again at the receiving end of the punishment from the fiery Indian duo in third over as a six from Rohit and a six with two fours from Jaiswal helped India cross the 50-run mark in just 3 overs, the fastest ever in Test cricket.

The stand of 55 runs ended in 3.5 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz cleaning up Rohit for a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, with a four and three sixes. At that time, the scoring rate of these two was 14.34 runs per over, the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership with a minimum of 50 runs, outdoing the England duo of Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who stitched a stand of 87 in just 44 balls against the West Indies at Edgbaston this year, scoring at a rate of 11.86 runs per over.

However, Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the fourth over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 23 runs from 11 balls.

Jaiswal slammed his fifty in the ninth over. The youngster took 31 balls to etch his name on the record book. He became the fourth Indian cricketer to score the fastest 50s for India in Tests.

Hasan Mahmud was successful in dismissing the dangerous Jaiswal in the 15th over for 72 runs from 51 balls.

Presently, India trail by 95 runs, and India's fate depends on Gill and Pant's partnership.

Earlier in the game, India had won the toss and opted to field first. The action stopped at day one at 107/3. After that, no play took place on day two due to rains and on day three due to a wet outfield. Play could only commence on day four. After some positive cricket by Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31 in 57 balls, with six fours), Mominul kept the Bangladesh inning together with his 13th Test ton, battling bravely against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

He stitched a 54-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20), which took Bangladesh to 233/10.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Akash Deep took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 205/6 (Mominul Haque 102*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31, Akash Deep 2/43) vs India: 138/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, Rohit Sharma 23; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/38).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor