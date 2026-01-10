"RoKo reloaded": Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go into full-on training mode ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series opener

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Team India batting legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the ground running as they went into full-on training mode ahead of the first India vs New Zealand ODI of the three-match series, set to start on January 11 at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

In a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen training with the rest of the India squad ahead of the NZ ODI series opener.

𝗥𝗼𝗞𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 🔁 Virat Kohli 🤝 Rohit Sharma ready for the #INDvNZ ODIs 💪#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8xWIo7CtBm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In the video, both Virat and Rohit can be seen batting in the nets, with Virat working on his stylish off-drives and a variety of other shots, while Rohit practices leg-glances and more. The star Indian duo can also be seen practising catching, performing fielding drills, and running in the video.

The BCCI posted the video with the caption, "RoKo reloaded. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for the INDvNZ ODIs."

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the Indian team, with both of them now exclusively ODI players.

Virat had secured the 'Player of the Series' award against South Africa in December for scoring 302 runs in three matches at an average of 151.00, with two back-to-back centuries and a fifty.

Following that, Virat played two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Delhi in late December, marking his return to the tournament after 15 years, scoring 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat, looking fluent as ever and turning back the clock to his prime years with his strokeplay.

Rohit, the number 1-ranked ODI batter, on the other hand, amassed 146 runs across the Proteas series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings. Rohit, who also made his VHT comeback, scored 155 against Sikkim before registering a golden duck against Uttarakhand.

Both Virat and Rohit will look to continue their fine 50-over form in the NZ series as well to keep themselves in strong contention for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor