Romeo Force of Indian Army organises Cricket Premier League in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 : NY 49 RR of Romeo Force of the Indian Army organised the Cricket Premier League (CPL) in Keri Kangra LOC Hilly Tarian in Poonch District to absorb the energy of local youths in sports activities on Sunday.

The locals and Youths of the area appreciated the 49 RR of Romeo Force of the Indian Army for organising CPL, in the hilly Tarian ground to involve youth in sports.

While speaking to ANI, Manavar Hussain Khan, BJP Mandal President, Balakot, said, "A tournament was sponsored by the Indian Army 49 RR. This tournament was organised in collaboration with the civil society. On behalf of 49 RR, I would like to thank the CO and especially Major Utsav Kumar."

"I hope that the way CO is standing shoulder to shoulder with us, we are also standing with them. For the youth, our message is to stay away from drugs. And the aim of our army is also the same, and everyone should stand with their country. Indian Army is such an army, whether it is fighting a war on the border or sponsoring such a big tournament here in the village is a very big thing," he added.

A Local from Poonch Khalid Mehmood Khan hailed Utsav Kumar for organising the tounament, "We thank him [Utsav Kumar] from the bottom of our hearts. He organised a very good and heart-warming tournament here."

A local from Poonch, Taufiq Khan, said, "16 teams came here for this tournament. If there is a war atmosphere or if there is a local problem, we live on the LOC. The Indian Army has always been with us."

Earlier, A consignment of explosives, arms and ammunition was detected during the joint search operation launched by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district.

According to officials, the explosives, arms and ammunition were dropped in the Khanater region by drone. The consignment includes six Chinese grenades, two Pakistan-made pistols, three magazines, one under-barrel grenade launcher, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a remote control.

This comes after a joint search operation was carried out by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Poonch SOG in the dense forests of Khanater Top.

