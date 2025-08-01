Root overtakes Sachin, secures 2nd-highest run-tally by any batter in home Tests

London [UK], August 1 : Star England batter Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to have the second-highest runs by a player in their home conditions in Test cricket.

Root accomplished this upward movement during his side's fifth and final Test at The Oval. In the first innings, he made 29 in 45 balls, with six fours, before he was trapped leg-before-wicket by Mohammed Siraj.

Now at home, Root has scored 7,224 runs in 84 Tests at an average of 55.14, with 23 centuries and 33 fifties in 146 innings, with the best score of 254.

He has overcome Tendulkar, who scored 7,216 runs in 94 Tests in India at an average of 52.67, with 22 centuries and 32 fifties and a best score of 217.

At the top is Australian legend Ricky Ponting, with 7,578 runs in 92 Tests at home at an average of 56.97, with 23 centuries and 38 fifties in 154 innings and a best score of 257.

In this series, Root is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 432 runs in five Tests and eight innings at an average of 61.71, with two centuries and a fifty, best score of 150.

The second-highest run-getter of all time in Tests, Root is chasing Sachin's record of 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, with 51 centuries. He surpassed Ponting to reach the number two position at Manchester during the last Test. So far in 158 Tests, he has made 13,438 runs in 287 innings at an average of 51.09, with 38 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.

After England opted to bat first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

During the final session, with rain having interrupted the action, England stumbled to 242/8 from 175/3, courtesy fine spells from Prasidh Krishna (4/60) and Mohammed Siraj (3/83), with Harry Brook (48*) on the crease with Josh Tongue (0*) unbeaten.

